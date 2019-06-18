WhatsApp Android beta update ensures you don’t send image to the wrong contact

WhatsApp is working on a new feature to ensure users do not mistakenly send an image to the wrong contact. In the new WhatsApp beta update, users can see the name of the recipient below the caption to double check the name of the person to whom they are sending an image, reported mspoweruser.com.

The Facebook-owned messaging app is rolling out the feature in the latest version of its Android Beta app. According to the report, WhatsApp Beta users on Android need to have version 2.19.173 or later installed to test the feature.

In the stable version, when users send the image, all they can see is a small icon on the top left corner with the profile picture of the person to whom they are sending the image. A clear mention of the contact name below the caption area may prove helpful for the image sharing experience on WhatsApp and reduce the instances of sharing an image with the wrong contact.

As per the report, the feature will be available for the image shared on both individual chats and groups as well. So, it will also help to double check on the name of the group before an image.

Since, the new WhatsApp feature is already in beta, the company might soon bring it to the stable version of the Android app. At the moment, it is not clear whether the company is working on a similar feature for the iOS users. If the company makes the feature available for Android, we can be sure that it will eventually be available for iPhones as well.

Earlier, it was reported that WhatsApp iOS beta version for iOS users removed the ability to save profile pictures of the contacts in the app. The beta update 2.19.60.26 for iOS removed the feature. Reportedly, it was also removed from the WhatsApp Business beta update 2.19.60.4 for iOS as well.