WhatsApp Android beta update: Advanced search, protected backups spotted

WhatsApp has rolled out a new beta version 2.20.117 for its app on Android according to WABetaInfo. The update brings a glimpse of the upcoming Advanced Search feature, a new way to protect your backups, fix for a critical bug and more.

According to the report, the update fixes for a missing library item, which was causing the app to crash. Apart from this, the update also brings the code for the ‘Advanced Search’ feature, which allows users to search for photos, audio, GIFs, video and documents, directly from the search bar.

The feature is currently under development and the users might not be able to see it in beta as it is deactivated from the backend. It is already available for iOS users.

Another feature that has not been enabled is the ‘Protect Backup’ feature. With it, users will be able to password-protect their WhatsApp backups that are saved on Google Drive. The report states that this password will be only located in the backup and not on Facebook or WhatsApp servers, so if you were to lose the password, the backup is as good as gone.

The code for this feature was first spotted in beta version 2.20.66 for Android, but now it has been enhanced.

The last feature on this list is the new auto-download rule, which states that frequently forwarded media like images, videos and voice messages, will never be automatically downloaded. This rule has not been implemented as of now, but the report states that it will be turned on by default with future updates.

As most of these features are under development and currently not accessible by the public, even those who have the beta version of the app. WhatsApp Beta list for Android is currently full on the Google Play Store, so if you want to access it, you will have to wait for the list to open up a slot.

