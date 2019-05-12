WhatsApp Android beta to show Sticker preview in notifications: Report

WhatsApp is bringing Sticker Notification Preview feature in the latest beta update of its Android app, claims WAbetainfo. The feature has already been enabled in the iOS beta version 2.19.50.21 and it is expected to roll out soon for Android.

WhatsApp has submitted a new update through the Google Play Beta Program, which brings the version to 2.19.130. As of now, the Sticker Preview feature is under development and so it is not available in the app.

Once enabled, the 2.19.130 Android beta update will start to show sticker preview in the notification like it does for a text message and an emoji. At present, WhatsApp shows the word “Sticker” in the notification when someone sends a sticker in a chat or group.

Earlier, it was reported that WhatsApp will soon release Dark Mode for all Android users soon. WABetainfo reported that the WhatsApp Beta version 2.19.82 has a code for Dark Mode, which is currently disabled.

With the new Dark Mode feature, WhatsApp users will be able to change the background of the app to black, similar to YouTube’s Dark Mode. The feature will make it easy for users to chat in dark environments.

The earlier Android beta version 2.19.74 gave a glimpse of in-app browsing in the WhatsApp. It means the app could open links within itself, instead of redirecting to a web browser.