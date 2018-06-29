WhatsApp on Android beta, iOS gets Send Message setting for Group admins

WhatApp Send Messages option is available in the Group Settings menu and allows admins to select whether all participants or only admins can send messages on group. WhatApp Send Messages option is available in the Group Settings menu and allows admins to select whether all participants or only admins can send messages on group.

WhatsApp for iOS as well as Android beta has been updated with a new feature that lets group admins control who sends messages on a group. The feature is included in WhatsApp stable version 2.18.70 on iPhone and beta version 2.18.201 for Android. It is expected to roll out for stable Android version 2.18.191 as well as Windows users soon, though an exact date is unclear. The Send Messages option is available in the Group Settings menu and allows admins to select whether all participants or only admins can send messages on group.

WhatsApp users who are admins of a group can access the feature by tapping on Group Settings. The option called ‘Send Messages’ has been added in the Group Settings menu. Upon clicking on Send Messages, users will be able to choose from two options – All Participants and Only Admins. While the former option will let all participants of a group to send messages, the latter option restricts the functionality to group admins.

WhatsApp’s new feature gives group admins more control over the groups they manage. Earlier this year, the Facebook-owned company rolled out the ability to add a description to group chats. It is available for both Android and iOS users. WhatsApp users need to tap on the group name they would like to add a description. Next, head over to the “Group Info” section of the group on the right-hand corner and tap on the “Description” section right below the name of the group.

Separately, WhatsApp for Android beta has started getting group audio and video call features. WhatsApp users can add up to three participants on a group audio or video call. The features will reportedly be available for Windows users as well, though it is unclear when they will be rolled out for public on stable version.

