WhatsApp for Android beta gets group audio, video call features: Here’s how to use

WhatsApp for Android beta has been updated with two most anticipated features – group video call and group voice call. To access group video call feature, beta testers will have to update app to version 2.18.189, while group voice call is available for v2.18.192. Do note the features are currently available for WhatsApp beta only with a stable roll out for the public expected soon. Those interested in becoming a beta tester for WhatsApp can do so from the Google Play Store. In addition, Windows phone users will also get group voice and video calls options, according to WABetaInfo. The features are expected to reach all Windows phone users in the coming days.

It looks like WhatsApp group voice and video calls currently support a total of four participants, including the person who started the call. This means one can add up to three friends on a group video or audio call. To get started, one needs to start a voice call with a contact. On the top right of the call screen, users will see a ‘Add participant’ icon, which can be clicked to select another friend from the contact list to add to voice all. A third participant can be added in a similar manner.

The group voice call screen will have profile pictures of all three participants as well as their names separated by comma. WhatsApp group video call be started in the same way as group audio call. The video call screen will not have names of participants, but video feeds from friends.

WhatsApp is enabling group voice and video calls for Windows Phone users too.

If you didn’t get the feature yet, please wait the next days. pic.twitter.com/yfGzNVzb3K — WABetaInfo (@WABetaInfo) June 19, 2018

WhatsApp group video and voice calling remain some of the most awaited features. The Facebook-owned company had previously confirmed that group video calling be available by the end of next year. The beta version of the feature was also spotted on WhatsApp iOS build 2.18.52 and Android beta version 2.18.145+, limited to a select few users. Last month, the audio call feature started rolling out WhatsApp for iOS version 2.18.60 for a limited number of users.

