WhatsApp Android beta gets text preview before sharing, Stickers search option

WhatsApp for Android beta has been updated with a new feature that lets users preview the text they are sharing with two or more people via third-party apps using the native sharing feature of Android. The new multi-share feature is included in the WhatsApp for Android beta version 2.18.366 and is expected to roll out for the public soon. This was reported by WABetaInfo, which put out a tweet with a screenshot of the feature.

WhatsApp’s new multi-share feature essentially allows people to review the text they are sharing with others before finally hitting the Send button. Users can also decide to cancel sending the text after previewing it. For instance, users will see a link preview before sharing URLs from third-party apps such as YouTube, Twitter, etc. The option to preview text is similar to WhatsApp’s media preview feature.

WhatsApp for Android is also getting a new GIF search user-interface as well as Stickers search feature. WABetaInfo also posted screenshots of the two features that reveal a new GIPHY search bar on top that will allow users to search for GIFs. Earlier this month, WABetaInfo reported the Stickers search feature was under development. Now, it looks like the feature could make it to the stable release soon.

“WhatsApp is working on a stickers search feature on Android, that will be available in future. It’s under development,” the website previously tweeted. With the Stickers search feature, users will be able to search for individual stickers packs. The stickers tab will apparently have a lens icon on the bottom left corner, clicking on which will open the search bar. Here, users can search for individual sticker packs.