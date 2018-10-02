WhatsApp Android beta gets ‘Swipe to Reply’ feature: Here’s how it works

WhatsApp “Swipe to Reply” will allow users to swipe a message that one wants to reply to towards the right side.

WhatsApp has rolled out “Swipe to Reply” feature for Android beta, according to a WABetaInfo report. Last month, the site reported that the feature is under development. Now, it has apparently been made available for WhatsApp Android beta version 2.18.300. The feature is similar to the one already available on the iOS version and let users to quickly respond to a message with a swipe.

WhatsApp “Swipe to Reply” will allow users to swipe a message that one wants to reply to towards the right side, which will directly open the message in the reply context. This means users will not need to long press a message and click on the reply icon to reply to a specific message in a chat or a group. The website also posted a GIF, which shows how the “Swipe to Reply” feature on WhatsApp works.

In addition, the Facebook-owned company is reportedly also working on a Dark Mode for iOS and Android versions as well. It is unclear when the features will roll out to the public. The WABetaInfo report further states that the WhatsApp beta version 2.18.282 includes a new feature that shows a “more” button in the group info tab for viewing more than 10 participants.

Separately, WhatsApp has reportedly already started working on adding advertisements to the Status feature on iOS. The feature, which was copied from Snapchat, already has 450 million daily active users. The confirmation comes from WABetaInfo.

