WhatsApp Sticker Reaction feature spotted for Android beta: Everything to know

Earlier this year, Facebook announced at its annual developer conference F8 that WhatsApp will get a new Stickers feature. Now, it looks like WhatsApp for Android beta version 2.18.189 has been updated with Stickers Reactions feature, which is similar to that on Facebook Messenger. According to a report in WABetaInfo, the feature is currently disabled for development reasons and could be enabled in the next releases. It adds that a specific release date for Stickers Reaction feature is unknown at this point.

WhatsApp is said to add a new Sticker icon, next to GIF button on the keyboard. Stickers on WhatsApp will be made available in packs, and users will require data to download them the first time. The report notes that the Stickers will need to be downloaded only once and they will be available in four reaction packs – Lol, Love, Sad, and Wow. The Sticker album will be enabled in WhatsApp version 2.18.120.

WhatsApp Sticker Reactions feature will let users quickly select stickers to send to a contact. Right from within the WhatsApp keyboard, people will be able to open a Sticker category in Stickers View and select to share with friends. A new heart icon will appear when users open Sticker View. Users can click on the icon to see stickers category-wise, including Lol, Love, Sad and Wow. WhatsApp will offer a different set of stickers for each category, according to the report.

While Sticker Reactions feature has not been enabled yet, group video and audio calling have started to roll out Android beta testers. The features are available for Android beta version 2.18.189 and v2.18.192 respectively. Both group audio and video calls support up to four participants, including the person who started the call. In addition, Windows phone users will also get group voice and video calls options, according to WABetaInfo.

