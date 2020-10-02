WhatsApp beta update brings Storage Usage UI, Media Guidelines and more

The new Storage Usage UI, shows all files that are taking space in categories and chat lists. (Express Photo: Representational Image)

WhatsApp has enabled multiple features like Always Mute, a new Storage Usage UI and Media Guidelines for Android users with its latest beta update according to a report by WABetaInfo. Even though the features have been enabled they might take some time to show up for users, the report added.

The new Always Mute feature replaces the one year option while muting a chat. This will allow users to mute messages from unwanted groups and people for lifetime, while at the same time turning off any sort of notifications from them.

The new Storage Usage UI shows all files that take space in categories and chat lists. It also shows a suggested clean up option for users, which will allow them to delete unnecessary files and free up some space using WhatsApp’s AI algorithm. The tracker claims that the new Storage Usage UI had started rolling out in the past beta, but only for select users, this is a much wider rollout.

Media Guidelines feature allows users to add interactive annotations on images, videos and GIFs. It also allows them to perfectly align text, emojis and stickers when sending an image in a chat, group or status update.

The voice and video call buttons have also been hidden in chats with Verified Business accounts. Both of these buttons are still available inside of the profile icon in the chat and contact list. The tracker says that there is no clarity as to why the company is hiding these options in chats. It might just be a test the company is running and they might return with future updates.

