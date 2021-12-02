scorecardresearch
Thursday, December 02, 2021
WhatsApp adds support for Common Services Centre (CSC) Helpdesk: All you need to know

The Common Services Center helpdesk will support Hindi and English and help users with administration support, medical consultation and more.

By: Tech Desk | Mumbai |
December 2, 2021 4:09:32 pm
WhatsApp, whatsapp CSC helpdesk, whatsapp common services center,WhatsApp's CSC helpdesk will be free to use for all WhatsApp users. (Express Photo)

The Common Services Center (CSC) has launched a new dedicated helpline on WhatsApp called the ‘CSC Health Services Helpdesk’. The digital teleconsultation solution is aimed at people residing in rural and remote parts of the country and will provide them with a unified helpdesk platform for various services.

These include seeking support from administration, consulting doctors remotely, accessing a wide range of Covid related resources, and getting users’ other queries addressed. The CSC Health Services Helpdesk on WhatsApp is free to use and will be available in both Hindi and English. The CSC Health Services Helpline has been developed by Infobip Technologies.

How to access the CSC Helpdesk

To access the CSC helpdesk, users only need to send ‘Hi’ to the number +917290055552 and select an option from the choices that follow.

Alternatively, users can also simply reach the chat by following this URL – https://wa.me/917290055552/.

“We are deeply committed to ensuring that rural citizens get the best access to healthcare and infrastructural services. CSC’s telehealth consultation has played an important role in providing primary healthcare services at the grass-root level. We are confident that an extension of this on WhatsApp will be our next lever in ensuring that primary healthcare services are available to the remotest population in our country,” Dinesh Kumar Tyagi, CEO, CSC e-Governance Services India Limited said.

In other news, WhatsApp also recently partnered with cab service Uber and will soon let users book a cab straight from the messaging platform.

The feature has been built on the WhatsApp Business platform and will soon begin rolling out in select regions, beginning with Lucknow. Customers will be to carry out all activities via the WhatsApp chatbot from registration to booking the cab to trip receipt.

