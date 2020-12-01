WhatsApp adds new custom Wallpaper, search feature for Stickers and more

WhatsApp's Wallpapers are getting a revamp with more designs as well as light and dark themes.

WhatsApp has announced some new updates to the app, which will bring improvements to the Wallpapers, along with the launch of a search option for Stickers and a new animated sticker pack. According to an official release from the company, Wallpapers on WhatsApp will get four major updates. These are custom chat wallpapers, additional doodle wallpapers, an updated stock wallpaper gallery, and the ability to set separate wallpapers for light and dark mode settings. Here are the details.

WhatsApp Wallpapers new feature

Custom chat wallpapers: WhatsApp is introducing this where users will be able to make their chats personal and distinguishable by putting a custom wallpaper for important chats. WhatsApp says the custom wallpaper will also help users distinguish chats with their favourite people such family members or close friends.

WhatsApp is also adding new Doodle wallpapers in more colour options. In addition to this, there are no new wallpapers. WhatsApp says they have chosen from new, diverse, and iconic images of nature and architecture from around the world, as well as eye catching new designs. They will be available in the “Bright” and “Dark” albums.

Finally, the app will also get separate light/dark mode wallpapers. Users will be able to set a separate wallpaper in dark mode for the best chat experience. The chat wallpaper will automatically transition as phone device setting switches from light to dark mode.

WhatsApp Sticker Search, new Sticker pack

WhatsApp says it is also improving Sticker Search. Users can now type or use emoji to find a particular sticker, or also browse through common sticker categories. WhatsApp says it will encourage sticker app creators to tag their stickers with emojis and text moving forward, to make them easily searchable for users.

Finally, WhatsApp is also adding a new Animated WHO Sticker pack with the ‘Together at Home’ theme. WhatsApp says this pack has been one of the most popular sticker packs across WhatsApp. It will come in an animated form now. The sticker pack also comes with text localised for 9 languages, which are Arabic, French, German, Indonesian, Italian, Portuguese, Russian, Spanish and Turkish.

