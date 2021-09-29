WhatsApp is working a new custom privacy setting for Android users

WhatsApp is working on a new custom privacy setting for Android beta users. It is planning to add a new “My contacts except” option in the privacy settings, which will let users set last seen for specific contacts.

The messaging service has already started testing this feature for iOS users. This means that the company might release this feature for both iOS and Android at the same. The ability to hide last seen for a specific contact is a much-needed feature as there are times when you don’t want to show some of the people when you were last online on WhatsApp.

WaBetaInfo has reported that the new custom option will be available for categories like “Last Seen” “Profile photo” and “About.” Currently, WhatsApp offers three privacy options under these categories.

The three options are “Everyone,” “My Contacts” and “Nobody.” You will soon see one more option, which is “My contacts except.” Through these privacy options, you can control who can see your last seen or profile picture or your personal info on WhatsApp.

There is no privacy setting in WhatsApp that lets one hide that they are online. WhatsApp only allows users to hide blue ticks and last seen on chats. The cited source reported that the “My contacts except” option is currently not available for everyone and the Android beta testers will get it in a future update.

“When you exclude a contact, the contact does not need to use an updated version of the app, because the server automatically manages this setting for you. So, when this feature will be enabled for beta testers, you can immediately start excluding contacts,” WaBetaInfo reports.