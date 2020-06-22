WhatsApp account hacked or stolen? Here’s how you can recover it

How to recover a hacked WhatsApp account. (Express File Photo) How to recover a hacked WhatsApp account. (Express File Photo)

There is no doubt that WhatsApp is one of the most popular messaging apps on the planet. The Facebook-owned platform has more than 2 billion users worldwide and offers end-to-end encrypted chatting experience. However, because of its popularity, the messaging app is also used by malicious actors to spread misinformation and some even try to gain access to your user account.

Fraudsters try to trick WhatsApp users to gain access to their six-digit verification code, which is basically an OTP used by WhatsApp to log-in to an account. Giving someone your verification code will result in your WhatsApp account being hacked.

Using two-step verification saves you from your account being compromised even if someone gets their hands on your SIM card or your verification code. It is a layer of additional security that acts like a password for your WhatsApp account. However, in case you do not use the feature, your account could get hacked in the unlikely event of someone getting your verification code.

How to activate two-step verification. (Express Photo) How to activate two-step verification. (Express Photo)

Luckily, since the chats are stored on your phone, the hacker will not be able to read your old chats but can use your WhatsApp account for ulterior motives. Thankfully, there is a way to get back your WhatsApp account.

How to recover hacked WhatsApp account

In order to get back your hacked WhatsApp account, you need to log-in again into WhatsApp with your phone number. You will receive a six-digit verification code via SMS that WhatsApp reads and logs you in automatically. Once you log-in, the hacker will be automatically logged out of your account.

In case the hacker activates the two-step verification after gaining access to your WhatsApp account, you will be asked to enter that code. In this case, you will have to wait for seven days to recover your account. Notably, while you wait for account recovery, the hacker can no longer access your account.

Also read | How to read deleted WhatsApp messages, hide blue tick and last seen

“Regardless of whether you know this verification code, the other individual was logged out of your account once you entered the 6-digit SMS code,” WhatsApp says.

How to secure your WhatsApp account

To save your WhatsApp account from scams, never share your activation code with anyone. Also, do not forget to activate the two-step verification for a safer experience. Here’s how you can do it. Beware of the calls that ask you to share your personal information or ask you to install certain apps.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd