Hackers are trying to hack into your WhatsApp account, steal data: What to do

Lockdown due to coronavirus pandemic has shut almost all businesses and services across the nation but hackers seem to be really busy at this crisis time as well. Hackers are leaving no stones unturned to hack into your WhatsApp account and steal your personal information. They are sending messages and users are reportedly falling for them. According to WABetaInfo hackers are sending messages to users asking for OTP to login to the account and misuse their personal details. In fact, even steal money. Hackers are also sending emails to trap WhatsApp users.

Several users are complaining of receiving messages from unknown phone numbers asking for the OTP they “mistakenly” sent to them. Given most users aren’t aware of the tactics hackers use they are sending the text with the OTP to login to the WhatsApp account. Doing so is making users lose their WhatsApp account. This is how hackers are getting access to your personal chats, data such as phone number, name, email ID, bank account details, Facebook login and many more.

Never fall for these messages if in any case you receive them. It is advisable to just ignore these messages or simply block the number that you received the message from. We have listed out some tips to protect your WhatsApp account from these hackers.

How to prevent hackers from hacking into WhatsApp

Enable two-step verification: A lot of people don’t know about this feature and hence don’t enable it. But this is a feature that can prevent hackers from hacking to your WhatsApp account. This feature is available for both iOS and Android phone users for a long time. To enable the two-step verification feature on WhatsApp first head over to the Setting menu > Account > Two step-verification > click on enable. You will then need to set up a PIN that only you will know.

After enabling this feature everyone you or someone else logs into your WhatsApp account will be required to provide this PIN. This will prevent hackers from hacking into your account.

Block suspicious contact: In case you receive suspicious phone number that’s not saved with you just ignore the message and block the contact right now so they don’t send any such message anymore. To block the contact just click on the contact name > scroll down > click on block option.

Change privacy setting: Ensure to change WhatsApp privacy setting. Just head over to the Settings menu > click on Privacy option > Change profile photo option to My contacts > Change About to My Contacts > Change Groups to My Contacts > Change Status to My Contacts. Changing thee options will not show your details to contacts not saved on your phone.

Ensure to logout from devices you have previously logged in: If you login to devices other than your primary phone ensure to logout once work is done so none else can access your account without your permission.

