WhatsApp 2.19.86 beta shows consecutive voice notes feature: Report

WhatsApp is working on a new feature that will play voice messages in consecutive order. The changes are available in beta version 2.19.86.

If a user receives multiple voice messages from a contact, then WhatsApp will play these messages consecutively. The user will not need to click the play button for every single voice message, WABetaInfo reported.

The new update also brings picture-in-picture improvements. The improved picture-in-picture will allow a user to navigate between chats while a video is being played. Currently, picture-in-picture does not allow exiting chats while the functionality is running.

This new feature is under development and it will be available for Android 8 and newer in future. it means it is not available yet and there isn’t a release date available to announce.

Recently, the beta update version 2.19.3 on Android revealed some key features such as fingerprint authentication for accessing the app, WABetaInfo said.

WhatsApp on iOS already supports fingerprint and face authentication via Touch ID and Face ID, but on Android, the feature is still to roll out even in the public beta version.

The feature will be part of a new section in the settings, where users will be able to enable the fingerprint authentication for accessing the app. This option will be visible in Settings > Account > Privacy followed by the option to ‘Use Fingerprint to Unlock.’

After a user has enabled this option, WhatsApp will register their fingerprint and users will have the option of choosing whether the app should be locked immediately after they leave, or after a gap of one minute or 10 or 30 minutes.