What is Twitter Circle? Here’s how to use it on Android and iOS

Microblogging platform Twitter is rolling out Twitter Circle to more people on iOS and Android. This function is quite similar to the Instagram story where you select people and share your thoughts with a smaller crowd. “You choose who’s in your Twitter Circle, and only the individuals you’ve added can reply to and interact with the Tweets you share in the Circle,” according to a blog post by Twitter.

It should be noted that Twitter Circle is in its early stages right now, and only a limited number of people globally can create Twitter Circle tweets.

Here’s how you can use Twitter Circle on both android and iOS.

#Open the Twitter app and from the main menu, select Tweet to open the Tweet composer.

#Select Everyone to display the Choose audience menu within the Tweet composer.

#Select Edit next to the Twitter Circle option.

#Under Edit your Twitter Circle, use search to find and choose people you want in your Circle or select someone from the recommended list.

#Select Add/Remove next to their name.

#Select Done and continue drafting your Tweet.

#Now, when you select Tweet, only your Twitter Circle can view and reply to the Tweet you created.

In other news, Twitter has agreed to pay $150 million to settle allegations it misused private information, like phone numbers, to target advertising after telling users the information would be used for security reasons, according to court documents filed.