This free app for iPhone turns your photos into artwork

There is no shortage of advanced photo editing apps for the iPhone. In fact, there are loads to choose from – including some professional-grade photo editing apps that don’t cost a single penny. But there aren’t many apps like Quickart that turns your photos into art with one single tab. Made by Lightricks, the developer behind popular photography apps like Facetune, Quickart lets you apply quirky effects to your photos. But how does the new photo editing app work and why should you download this free app? Let’s find out.

What is Quickart?

Quickart is a new easy to use photo editing app that lets you add effects and filters that turns your snaps into artwork. This is the primary pitch behind Quickart. The idea behind the app is to bring a wide variety of filters that non-creative users can add to their photos without needing any prior editing experience.

What does Quickart work?

Once you open Quickart, you will be greeted with a number of filters and effects. All you need to select the filter you like to use, select the photo from the library of the iPhone, and quickly apply digital effects to your snaps. The choice of effects and filter is good. Some of the filters worth using are Split Colors, Kaleido Drop, Duotone, Pop Art and Dispersion, to name a few.

Is Quickart free to use?

On the basic level, Quickart is free to use. Simply put, some of the app’s filters are free. More premium filters, however, are paid and to use them you need a “Quickart Pro” subscription. It costs Rs 499 per month or Rs 1699 for 12 months. And in case you want to lifetime subscription, you need to pay Rs 4999.

Can I download Quickart on my Android phone?

No. Quickart can be downloaded free on the iPhone and iPad from the App Store. The makers are yet to release the app for Android users.

