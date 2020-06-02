Delhi Corona app launched : Here’s everything you need to know

What does the Delhi Corona app do? (Image: screenshots of Delhi Corona app by Mohammad Faisal) What does the Delhi Corona app do? (Image: screenshots of Delhi Corona app by Mohammad Faisal)

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal today launched the Delhi Corona app to inform the public about the availability of beds and ventilators in the national capital’s Covid-19 designated hospitals.

Kejriwal said that the app has been developed in-house. At the moment, the app is not available for Apple iPhone users but it is available at the Google Play Store for Android users.

10 things to know about the Delhi Corona app

1. You do not require to make an account or log-in to the Delhi Corona app. All the application features are accessible without registration. The app also doesn’t require any permission like storage or location to work.

2. At the home screen of the app, you can see the total number of Covid-19 beds as well as the cont of ‘Occupied’ and ‘Vacant’ beds. Below the Covid-19 beds counter, you can see the total number of Covid-19 ventilators, the number of occupied ventilators, and the number of vacant ventilators.

3. The Covid-19 beds and Covid-19 ventilators window are followed by a Message Desk that redirects to the state government’s YouTube channel. At the moment, it carries the video of the CM Arvind Kejriwal sharing updates on the Covid-19 situation in the city as well as the relief efforts by the state government.

(Image: Screenshots of Delhi Corona app by Mohammad Faisal) (Image: Screenshots of Delhi Corona app by Mohammad Faisal)

4. At the top right corner of the home screen, there is a button that switches the app language between English and Hindi with just a single tap.

5. At the bottom of the home screen, there is a button for “more information”. Tapping on it will take you to another screen where you can check other COVID-related information.

6. The ‘Delhi COVID Updates’ tab informs about the India and Delhi’s count of the coronavirus cases as well as the count of the number of tests conducted categories in— ‘tests today’ and ‘total tests conducted’.

7. The app also redirects you to the Delhi government’s Corona Helpline on WhatsApp. There is a button at the bottom of the second screen that opens the WhatsApp chat with the Corona Helpline.

Also read | Mitron app removed from Google Play store; delete the app from your phone

8. The app also carries a button to donate to the CM/LG Relief Fund. Tapping on this button takes users to a page where they can simply scan the UPI QR code to donate to the fund. The page also carries NEFT bank transfer details as well as instructions to donate via Cheque or Demand Draft.

9. The second screen also has a ‘Corona Information’ tab that lets you find COVID health services, spot containment zones on the Google Map, help you find if you have COVID, and updates on government orders.

10. Users can also lookup ‘Lockdown Services’ using the Delhi Corona app to apply for ration, find a hunger relief centre, find shelter and more.

According to the latest available data, there are 11,565 active cases in the city with the tally of total confirmed cases at 20,834.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd