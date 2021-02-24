Want to use WhatsApp on Apple Watch? Try this third-party app

With over 2 billion users worldwide, WhatsApp is the most popular messaging platform. The impact of WhatsApp is so profound on lives that it’s the first thing we look at in the morning and last thing at night. While WhatsApp is available on every smartphone platform, there isn’t an official WhatsApp app on the Apple Watch. The good news is there is a workaround for this if you download WatchChat 2, a third-party app that lets you use WhatsApp on the Apple Watch without any hassles. Here’s the guide to getting started and using WhatsApp on Apple Watch.

What is WatchChat 2: for WhatsAp‪p?

Although you can receive WhatsApp messenger notifications on your Apple Watch, the method is restrictive. That’s where WatchChat 2: for WhatsAp‪p comes in. The app allows you to directly chat with friends and family directly from the watch. You can view all your chats, including group chats, listen to voice messages and even view pictures sent on WhatsApp. The best thing about this third-party app is that you can reply using a keyboard, quick replies, dictation, and Scribble. Keep in mind that this isn’t a free app, though you get to use it for free for the first three days after that you have to pay Rs 269 a year.

There is an option for getting WhatsApp on your Apple Watch. (Image credit: Anuj Bhatia/Indian Express) There is an option for getting WhatsApp on your Apple Watch. (Image credit: Anuj Bhatia/Indian Express)

How it works

The WatchChat 2: for WhatsAp‪p app works exactly like WhatsApp for Web. First, you need to download and install the app on your iPhone. The next immediate step is to launch the app on your Apple Watch. Upon launching the app, you should see a QR code and some instructions on the Apple Watch screen. If you don’t see the code, wait for 10-40 seconds, and then tap on ‘Retry’. Go to WhatsApp on your iPhone, click “Settings” and then “WhatsApp Web/Desktop”. You’ll then see an option called “Scan QR Code”. WhatsApp instantly loads and you can continue your conversations on a small screen.

Is WatchChat 2: for WhatsAp‪p any good?

The developer has done a great job with the app, but it’s still far from being perfect. The layout is simple, despite the watch’s small screen. The fact that you can instantly reply to a message from your Watch is a big deal. We didn’t particularly like typing on the native keyboard a much as we do like the scribble feature, though the built-in keyboard lets you write more complex messages. Where this app really shines is how you send voice messages, right from your Apple Watch. It works exactly like how you might expect. Simply open a chat and tap and hold the microphone and start speaking. The sound quality of the voice memo is clear, even when you send the recorded message from a crowded place.