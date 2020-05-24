Want to delete your Zoom account? Follow these simple steps

Say bye to the Zoom app by following these steps. Say bye to the Zoom app by following these steps.

The video chat platform Zoom has gained massive popularity during the pandemic, as many people started working remotely. At the same time, Zoom has been targeted over security issues. The Supreme Court recently asked the Centre to respond on a plea seeking a ban on Zoom. The petition alleged that the popular video conferencing app still has no “end-to-end encrypted calls and doesn’t run on a secure network”.

In response to the notice, Zoom spokesperson said, the company “takes user privacy, security and trust extremely seriously. We have been focused on enhancing our commitment to security and privacy under our 90-day plan announced April 1, and have made significant progress.”

Whether you’re concerned about your online privacy or just want to avoid Zoom for some time until the matter is solved, there are ways to delete your Zoom account.

Here’s how to delete your Zoom account

*Open Zoom’s official website and sign in to your Zoom account on the desktop.

*Go to Account Management > Account Profile > Terminate My Account.

*Click ‘Yes’ to confirm that you would like to terminate your account permanently.

Once you have permanently deleted your account, go ahead and remove the applications from your smartphone or tablet.

It's easy to permanently delete the Zoom app from your Android phone, iPhone, or iPad.

How to delete Zoom on your Android smartphone, iPhone or iPad

Before you delete the Zoom app on your smartphone or iPad, just make sure you have signed out of your Zoom account. On an Android smartphone, open the Settings app, tap Apps & Notifications, then click See all app.

If you use an iPhone or iPad, long-press the Zoom app icon on your home screen and Click ‘Delete App‘.

Switch to Microsoft Teams or Google Meet

Now that you’ve already deleted the zoom app, you still need to communicate with your team. Thankfully, there are a couple of enterprise-grade video chat apps you can trust. One such app is Microsoft teams which seems perfect for the conference-calling and meeting-scheduling. A subscription to Microsoft Teams includes its Office 365 suite of apps. Another option is Google Meet, a Zoom rival. At the moment, the app is free for all and can now be used to talk to up to 100 participants.

