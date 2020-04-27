Disney now lets you watch its famous fireworks from home amid lockdown

Walt Disney World currently has four main parks including The Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Hollywood Studios and Animal Kingdom. Out of these the first three host a wonderful fireworks display at night, to keep the visitors entertained. But since the COVID-19 (coronavirus) pandemic affecting lives across the globe the theme parks are been shut temporarily. But that shouldn’t be a cause of concern because Disney is now streaming the spectacular fireworks show straight from The Magic Kingdom.

To keep its fans entertained Disney has posted a video of the Happily Ever After fireworks show taking place at the Cinderella Castle located inside of The Magic Kingdom park. The video is now live on the company’s official YouTube channel, Magic Moments website and social media handles. You can also watch the video below.

The fireworks show is a part of the company’s Disney Magic Moments campaign, which aims to “bring the magic of the theme parks to fans at home amid the coronavirus lockdown period.”

The Magic Moments website is also hosting other content such as a new digital series called At Home With Olaf, a virtual ride-through of It’s A Small World ride, singalong time with the Dapper Dans, a virtual viewing of the new Magic Happens parade, storytime with famous actors like John Stamos, tutorial on drawing Olaf, various photos from Disney World, recipes and much more. All of these to keep fans entertained amid lockdown.

Also Read: This Airtel plan offers one year Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription with data benefits

“Disney Magic Moments lets you experience the magic of Disney wherever you may be,” company noted in its Magic Moments website. “Enjoy Disney, Pixar, Star Wars, Marvel, and National Geographic with stories, videos, and activities to inspire imagination and discovery among kids, fans and families alike,” it adds.

Also Read: 5 tips Disney+ Hotstar users must follow use the streaming platform efficiently

According to a report by the Los Angeles Times, Disney Parks are likely to stay closed until January of next year. And even after they have been reopened, the profitability will be dramatically reduced until a vaccine is widely available.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd