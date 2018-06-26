Vodafone Red Basic postpaid plan offers 20GB data, unlimited calling for Rs 299

Vodafone has introduced a Rs 299 basic plan under its Red postpaid service. Vodafone has introduced a Rs 299 basic plan under its Red postpaid service.

Vodafone has introduced a Rs 299 basic plan under its Red postpaid service. The plan includes 20GB of 4G/3G data, along with other benefits. The new Red Basic plan from Vodafone will be pitted against Reliance Jio’s Rs 199 postpaid plan.

Under the Rs 299 Red Basic postpaid plan, Vodafone subscribers shall receive unlimited local and STD calls, as well as unlimited roaming and 100 daily SMSes. Postpaid users should note that Vodafone offers rollover data under this plan, so users will be able to carry up to 50GB data. This will also come alongside a 12-month free subscription to Vodafone Play, the telco’s in-house store of video, music and movie content. Currently, the offer has only been made available in the My Vodafone app, which can be searched through Active Packs and Plans > Browse other plans. Vodafone claims that users can save up to Rs 2,400 annually through this plan.

In comparison, Jio’s Rs 199 postpaid plan offers 25GB data, as well as Reliance Jio’s apps, alongside unlimited voice calls and 100 daily SMSes. Jio users will have to submit a Rs 250 security deposit which is 100 per cent refundable, and will also get Jio Prime membership at Rs 99.

Vodafone Red’s postpaid services offer a variety of plan, that range up to Rs 2,999. These include plans categorised under Red Entertainment, Red Entertainment+, Red – International R, Red – International L, and Vodafone Red – Signature. While Vodafone’s postpaid customers will get a year-long membership to Amazon Prime and Vodafone Play, as well as free vouchers every month, some users will recharge under higher plans will also receive a free subscription to Netflix.

