Vodafone offers 50% discount on Amazon Prime membership: Here’s how to avail

Amazon Prime membership is available for Vodafone prepaid members at 50 per cent discount. Under Vodafone’s “Youth Offer on Amazon Prime”, prepaid customers aged between 18-24 can get 12-month Amazon Prime membership for Rs 499. The yearly membership of Amazon Prime is originally available for Rs 999. The e-commerce giant recently unveiled monthly plans as well that cost Rs 129 per month.

Amazon Prime membership gives users various benefits including, free faster delivery, access to Amazon Prime Video, exclusive access to deals, and more. It also comes bundled with Prime Video, which offers Indian and regional video content as well as Prime Music for ad-free music in several languages.

Vodafone prepaid customers will need to sign up on MyVodafone app and pay Rs 499. Post payment, users can sign in to Amazon.in and activate their one-year Prime membership. Customers who sign up for the offer before July 16 will be eligible to participate in Prime Day (12 noon on July 16 to midnight on July 17), an exclusive 36-hour celebration that provides Prime members access to exclusive launches, blockbuster deals and entertainment premiers.

“In today’s hyper-connected and digital world, youngsters are looking forward to new experiences. To facilitate these experiences we had launched Vodafone U, the digital only platform exclusively for our youth customers that enables them to maximize life with limited resources. In line with the Vodafone U philosophy of doing more with less we are excited to launch Youth Offer on Amazon Prime that gives our young customers affordable access to a robust library of exciting movies, videos, TV shows and music on-the-go and allows them to shop for their favorite products with free & fast doorstep delivery. Vodafone understands the need for a seamless entertainment and retail experience, and we invite our young customers to avail this exciting offer on our SuperNet 4G Network,” Avneesh Khosla, Associate Director, Consumer Business, Vodafone India, said in a press statement.

“We want to continue to make Amazon Prime more accessible to customers and partnering with Vodafone enables us to offer Prime at half the price, making it more affordable and convenient for young adults. The unique combination of shopping and entertainment benefits from Prime offers an incredible amount of value for members,” Akshay Sahi, Director and Head of Prime, Amazon India, said.

