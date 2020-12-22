Vodafone-Idea partners with Firework TV, will show short videos on its Play app

The partnership will help enhance Vi’s customer experience and Firework’s reach in India (image source: Vi)

Vodafone-Idea (Vi) will now start showing short videos on its Play app, as the company has announced a new partnership with Firework TV, which is a Silicon-Valley based short story/video publishing platform. Earlier, Google had announced plans to show videos from Firework TV on its Discover feed in India. However, Vodafone is certainly the first among the telecom operators to focus on show short-video content on its app.

According to a press statement from the company, Firework’s 30 second short Stories format will be visible on the Vi Play app. The short video format continues to grow in India and rest of the world. However, Firework TV is unlike other short video apps. It is a platform which helps publishers and creators create content that can then be posted anywhere, rather than just one app. Firework also looks at short video creation, but it is not similar to other apps in the market such as Instagram’s Reels.

The partnership will allow Vi to access Firework’s massive library of content from global content studios and also get access to unique occupational generated content (OGC) creators, who are experienced storytellers across various genres and subjects, said the company.

“We provide an array of content from multiple OTT players varying across genres like Live TV, Movies and Web Series in multiple languages on Vi Movies and TV app. Vi is excited to be the 1st Telco to partner with Firework for powering the most trending short videos, specially curated for Vi customers. The format is designed to entertain you in “30 seconds” across various categories and interests” Avneesh Khosla, Chief Marketing Officer, Vi said in a press statement.

The partnership will help enhance Vi’s customer experience and Firework’s reach in India and will address the need of the creator community with exceptional discoverability, in a crowded content space. With Firework, creators or publishers can post their videos on the open web and this can be amplified to more than 500 publisher partners across the world. Content partners for Firework include names such as Bloomberg, NDTV, Condenast, Xiaomi, Samsung and more.

