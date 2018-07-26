VLC backlists Huawei smartphones in the Play store after ‘unfair’ negative reviews

VLC has stated that the negative reviews are a direct result of Huawei’s software handles background apps. VLC has stated that the negative reviews are a direct result of Huawei’s software handles background apps.

Popular media player app VLC has blacklisted Huawei smartphones from accessing the app from Google Play store. The decision of blacklisting the devices comes after a lot of Huawei smartphone users left negative one-star reviews on the Google Play Store. The company in the tweet claims that the problems faced by the users putting up the negative reviews are not because of any bug in their app, but because of Huawei.

VLC has stated that the negative reviews are a direct result of Huawei’s software handles background apps. The company claims that these devices are very aggressive in killing background activities from apps that are not from Huawei itself. It is possible to disable these battery optimisations and let the app function properly as stated by many Huawei users on VLC’s official forum. However, VLC claims that due to this problem not being known by the majority of Huawei smartphone users they blame the media player instead.

NB: Please note that this is not for all Huawei phones but just the recent ones.

NB: Please note that this is not for all Huawei phones but just the recent ones.

— VideoLAN (@videolan) July 25, 2018

VideoLAN stated in a follow-up tweet, not all Huawei devices are being banned from downloading the VLC Media Player app for Android. The blacklisted devices include the latest devices from the company. However, users can utilise a workaround by downloading the app APK from VLC’s website.

