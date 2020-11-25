Virat Kohli AR filter available on Instagram and Facebook: Here’s how to use it

India and Australia are all set to lock horns in the three-match ODI series. To cheer up cricket fans, Facebook has released Virat Kohli’s AR filter on Instagram. The social media giant has partnered with Sportsmanias, an industry leader in creating sports emojis and augmented reality (AR) effects to develop the 3D AR effect. One can use the new filter to display their support for team India and Virat Kohli by sharing it on Facebook and Instagram Stories. This filter comes a few days before the team India is set to go for a two-month long tour of Australia.

The latest AR effect from Facebook has been titled as “Bat Talk for India,” which puts Kohli’s AR avatar onto your camera screen. The new AR filter will enable Instagram and Facebook users to re-create Kohli’s iconic celebration after recording a century against Australia nearly two years ago. You can superimpose this effect on any photos and videos, and sharing it on social media platforms, including Facebook and Instagram.

How to use Virat Kohli AR filter on Instagram?

Step 1: Open Instagram and visit Virat Kohli’s Instagram profile. Alternatively, you can also swipe right from the homepage and press on “Browse effects” option and search for the filter.

Step 2: When you enter his profile, head to the filters tab, which is placed next to Reels. Here, you will see the “Bat Talks for India” AR filter.

Step 3: Tap on the filter > Try it. When you tap on the filter, you will see a Virat Kohli AR avatar onto your camera screen. You can then record or take a picture of the avatar and upload it to Instagram or save in gallery.

On Facebook, this filter is available on Virat Kohli’s post with the effect from his Facebook Page. One can try this filter through the post and use with the app’s camera.

Commenting on the launch, Virat Kohli said, “I am delighted to collaborate with Facebook to launch the new Bat Talks for India filter and enable my fans to relive one of the most memorable moments from my career, virtually. I look forward to cricket enthusiasts in India and across the world to experience this new way to connect and engage.”

