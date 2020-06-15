Popular Vigo Video app to shut down in India; users asked to download TikTok

Vigo app to shut down in India; users will be moved to TikTok (Image: Vigo) Vigo app to shut down in India; users will be moved to TikTok (Image: Vigo)

ByteDance is shutting down its popular Vigo Video app in India. The report comes from Entrackr first. The TikTok parent company is directing both Vigo Video and Vigo Lite app users to download TikTok instead, which has millions of users in the country right now. Vigo is set to shutdown service later this year in October.

The company in an in-app announcement informed users that the Vigo Video app will shut down on October 31 this year. In addition to the message, the prompt also includes a download link for TikTok so that users who still wish to use a short video platform can create an account on TikTok. This is making it easy for users to move from Vigo app to TikTok.

The message shown to users notes, “By October 31st 2020, Vigo Video will shut down in India while has already shut operations in Brazil and the Middle East. Until then, users and creators are being given time to manage the transition. Users can export their content on to TikTok and continue with their creativity with a seamless experience on India’s leading short video sharing platform, giving them vast exposure and interactivity with a larger user base.”

For the unaware, Vigo Video works similarly to TikTok and has the name user interface. The app lets users create and share 15-second videos on the platform with their connections. It is available on both Google Play store and Apple App store.

Similar to TikTok, Vigo app allows users to add special effects, stickers, and lip-sync music and more to make their short videos engaging and entertaining.

As noted earlier, in addition to Vigo Video app the liter version aka Vigo Lite will also be shut down in the country. The Vigo Lite, as the name suggests, is a toned-down version of the Vigo app and is for devices with low RAM and storage.

Alongside India, Vigo Video and Vigo Lite have been shut down in Brazil and the Middle East.

A report coming from TechCrunch suggests that the app is shutting down as it didn’t enjoy the same success as TikTok, which is quite popular in the country and globally.

Vigo Video app has a much lesser user base when compared to TikTok. It has around 4 million monthly active users and 1.5 million monthly active users.

