Video ringtones for calls? The Vyng app lets you do that, here’s how

Vyng is an Android app lets you set video ringtones for incoming calls from different contacts. The video ringtone app is available for free on Google Play Store and it has over five million installs. What makes Vyng interesting is it lets users assign different video ringtones for different contacts, just like customised ringtones.

The videos can be from one’s phone gallery or from app’s channels of Bollywood hits, Movie trailer, Classic Bollywood, and more. Users can also record their own videos to add as video ringtone as well.

Vyng’s own gallery of videos are divided into various categories such as ‘Music’, ‘Popular near You’, ‘Inspiring’, ‘Funny’, ‘Cute’, and more. Let us take a look at how to use the Vyng video ringtones app:

• To get started, you will need to set Vyng as default Phone app and enable permissions for photos, media, and files on your device. Next, it verifies your phone by asking your number and sending a code to it.

• Open the app and you will notice options to browse for videos from the Discover section of Vyng app or from gallery or record a video. Once you open a video, the user interface is pretty similar to Tik Tok as you can browse up to switch to different videos in a category.

• Clicking on the call icon on the bottom right will open your contacts list and you can choose to set the video for a particular contact or as general video ringtone for all calls. Then there are options to share videos on WhatsApp, like, or even follow the creators.

• Once a particular video is assigned to a contact, it will play every time that contact calls you.

Video ringtones has a big library of videos to choose from that range from funny to Bollywood, trending, and more videos. The option to record videos might find takers as well. Though it helps to clearly differentiate who is calling, keep in mind that the the video ringtones are on the louder side.