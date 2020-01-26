byte, a new short-video looping app is here to take on TikTok: Everything about it

A new short-video app called “byte” is here to take on TikTok: Everything about it A new short-video app called “byte” is here to take on TikTok: Everything about it

The creator of Vine, a popular short-form video creating app that was killed by Twitter in 2018, Dom Hofmann has now come up with a new short video looping application, mostly targeting to grab the attention of users on TikTok. This new application is called “byte”. byte wants to become as popular as its predecessor app, Vine. Hofmann and his team have been working on byte for years now. The app was to launch last year, in 2019, but it took time to shape it and now it’s finally here for everyone.

All about byte app

Much like Vine, byte also lets users create six-second looping videos. Users joining the platform can just upload content shot with the phone’s camera/the byte camera to capture stuff. The app lets users create custom soundtracks to play over photos and GIFs, quite similar to what TikTok also allows. For the unaware, the byte app was available in beta version for quite some months now.

After months of testing the creators have finally made the app available to the users who have been waiting for it. To recall, byte was first supposed to be named V2, because its the successor to Vine. But after months and years of brainstorming the name byte was finalized. The name would be relatable to many of you? Yes, with the name itself byte is hinting to take on the likes of ByteDance’s TikTok app, which has millions of users in India.

India availability?

The byte app is available on both Android’s Google Play store and Apple’s app store, but not in India. The byte app isn’t available in the country as of yet but considering the popularity of TikTok in India we can expect the new byte app to be available to the users in the country. The company, however, is yet to reveal details about the app’s India availability.

TikTok, Likee, and WhatsApp: Apps that gained popularity in 2019

byte app launched on January 25 and the company made the announcement on Twitter. In the Twitter post byte said, “dear friends, today we’re bringing back 6-second looping videos and a new community for people who love them. it’s called byte and it’s both familiar and new. We hope it’ll resonate with people who feel something’s been missing.”

Future developments

In an interview with TechCrunch, Dom Hofmann, co-creator of Vine and now byte said that the app will soon bring a revenue-sharing system to help users get paid for the videos they create, when the app does eventually introduce ads. “We’re looking at all of those, but we’ll be starting with a revenue share + supplementing with our own funds. We’ll have more details about exactly how the pilot program will work soon,” Hofmann said.

Additionally, Hofmann said in a tweet, “we’re working on a recommendation feed that learns as you use the app and should also help with reach. we didn’t start with it because there wasn’t enough activity in beta to properly test it.” byte has also created a community for the users so the company can easily collect feedback from users and implement it in order to provide better use experience.

Who can use byte app?

In the terms and service page the company clearly mentions that to use the service users must be at least 13 years of age. “To use the Services, you must be at least 13 years of age and not otherwise barred from using the Services under applicable law. By using the Services, you represent and warrant that you (or your parent or legal guardian, as required by applicable law if you are unable to form a binding contract) have reviewed and agreed to these Terms,” byte noted.

byte also clearly highlighted guidelines to use the app and said “sending harassing or demeaning messages, sexualized compliments, or unwelcome advances” are not entertained. “Don’t post anyone’s private information or content without their consent. If someone blocks you, don’t attempt to contact them from another account,” byte added. “Don’t engage in repeated, unwanted, or unsolicited interactions that negatively impact the members of this community, whether automated or manual. No spammy links or dubious offers, either,” the guidelines page note.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App