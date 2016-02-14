Valentine’s Day: Yahoo Mail will compose your love notes for you

Yahoo also added a couple of Valentine’s Day special GIFs to its Messenger in addition to already present categories like LOL, Cheers, Cute, Fail etc. Yahoo also added a couple of Valentine’s Day special GIFs to its Messenger in addition to already present categories like LOL, Cheers, Cute, Fail etc.

Yahoo Mail has re-introduced its auto-compose love letters for Valentine’s Day, that lets users choose from pre-composed note. Users can click on the beating heart next to the Compose button and also choose from three different kinds of notes like ‘Crazy Love’, ‘Friendly Love’ and ‘Out of Love’. The feature offers 100 million different messages.

One need to click on the refresh button to auto-compose a new message. Also, each love note features stationery, and an animated Valentine’s Day GIF. Users can personalise messages by editing the text or swapping the GIFs.

Yahoo also added a couple of Valentine’s Day special GIFs to its Messenger in addition to already present categories like LOL, Cheers, Cute, Fail etc. The company has selected these GIFs on Tumblr. The new GIF categories are available for iOS, Android and web.

If the automated love notes are not your thing, then try out Facebook Messenger’s gift-wrapped messages for V-day. And if sappy notes or gift-wrapped messages are not working, then go check out these apps for a date.

