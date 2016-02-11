Follow Us:
Thursday, June 14, 2018
Valentine’s Day: FreeCharge announces ‘Go Shopping Fest’

FreeCharge has announced its 'FreeCharge Go Shopping Fest' (FGSF) as a part of Valentine's Day offers.

By: Tech Desk | Bangalore | Published: February 11, 2016 2:21:02 pm
FreeCharge has announced its ‘FreeCharge Go Shopping Fest’ (FGSF) as a part of Valentine’s Day offers. This is a five day shopping festival starting today and will go on till February 15.

The FGSF will allow users to to generate a Freecharge Go card. The card can be used to shop at discounted prices on shopping portals like Jabong, Zomato, Ferns & Petals, GiftXoXo, Limeroad.com, Voonik.com etc.

Also, users can avail 25 per cent cash back on payments using the Go card and up to 70 per cent off on fashion products, travel, food and beverage.

“FreeCharge Go card is universally accepted across online merchants. We are excited to partner with the best of brands in the online space as we strive to create the digital payments OS for the country,” said Govind Rajan, Chief Operating Officer, FreeCharge.

