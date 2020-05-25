Using Netflix made easy for users with hearing, visual impairments; here’s how

Online video streaming service Netflix have features like audio descriptions and closed captions for helping people with such disabilities. (Image: Bloomberg) Online video streaming service Netflix have features like audio descriptions and closed captions for helping people with such disabilities. (Image: Bloomberg)

Most of us can simply browse and watch content on OTT platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video very easily. However, for people with vision or hearing impairments accessing content is challenging. Online video streaming service Netflix have features like audio descriptions and closed captions for helping people with such disabilities.

We take a look at the accessibility settings that people with vision or hearing impairments can use to consume content on Netflix.

Browsing content

The biggest challenge people with visual impairments face is how to browse content. To overcome this, users can turn on their device’s own voiceover feature like TalkBack on Android. This will read everything that you browse, including the title names, ratings, description and more.

Audio descriptions

The Netflix app allows users to search for shows with audio descriptions. To search shows that have audio descriptions you can navigate to TV Shows or Movies, click on genres and pick the last option for Audio Description. This allows users to listen to a show’s descriptions in any language they want, for example, Hindi, Tamil and others.

With audio description, the narrator will describe what is happening on-screen. This includes physical actions, facial expressions, costumes, settings and scene changes. The audio description feature can be turned on by playing a compatible title then going to ‘audio & subtitles’ option and selecting ‘audio description’.

Audio descriptions for people with hearing impairment

People who suffer from hearing impairment can select ‘Closed Captions’ from the “audio & subtitles” menu. These Closed Captions work just like subtitles. However, they will also contain descriptions of background noises, tracks playing in the background and more.

How to download titles with audio descriptions

To download titles with audio descriptions, you need to have the option turned on. After they are turned on, all titles that users download will get downloaded with audio descriptions and closed captions.

For people with imperfect eyes

For the elderly and people with prescription glasses reading small fonts gets difficult. Such group of people often face difficulties in reading Netflix subtitles. This can be fixed by increasing the size of the subtitles. To implement this, head to Account > Profile & Parental Controls > Subtitle Appearance.

