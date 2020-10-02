US appeals judge’s ruling to block WeChat app store ban

The US had earlier imposed a banon WeChat due to security reasons. (Express Photo)

The US Justice Department on Friday said it was appealing a judge’s decision to block the government from barring Apple Inc and Alphabet Inc’s Google from offering WeChat for download in US app stores.

The government said it was appealing to the 9th Circuit US Court of Appeals the Sept 19 preliminary junction issued by US Magistrate Judge Laurel Beeler that blocked the US Commerce Department order that would also bar other US transactions with Tencent Holding’s WeChat, potentially making the app unusable in the United States.

