New to TikTok? The ultimate guide for you to create unique TikTok videos

Working from home for close to a month now has made me join TikTok. Earlier I found it funny when my friends created TikTok videos and went all crazy about them. But now the boredom of sitting at home has made me join the platform and no, I don’t regret it a bit.

TikTok is now one of the most downloaded apps in India on both Google Play store as well as Apple App store.

There are many like me who have joined the platform recently out of boredom of being stuck at home. If you are also new to TikTok and thinking how to get it started and become a pro at making those funny videos or taking up the trending challenges, here’s an ultimate guide for you to use the app.

How to create a TikTok account

Before anything else, you will need to create an account on TikTok. The app is available on both Google Play store and Apple app store.

* Click on the download option and wait until the app is installed on your smartphone.

* Open the app to create an account with the help of some of your personal details such as full name, email ID, username and more.

* You can also sign up for TikTok with your phone number and Facebook account. iPhone users also get an option to sign up using their Apple ID.

Get started

Setup your profile first

After creating a TikTok account you must first setup your profile by adding your profile photo, content preference, digital wellbeing setting and more. These details can be added by clicking on ‘Me’ option at the bottom corner of the page.

Ensure that you enable privacy and security settings as well. In the Settings menu click on the ‘Privacy and safety’ option and manage who can watch your TikTok videos when you create them. You can choose to keep your account private or public, whether someone can download your videos or not, who can send DMs, who can comment on your videos and more.

TikTok Dark Mode

Similar to Facebook, YouTube, WhatsApp and others, TikTok also lets you choose between dark and light mode. To enable dark mode you can head over to the Settings menu, scroll down to Dark Mode option. There are two options available: Light and Dark. You can choose anyone based on your preference. Notably, if your phone setting is set to dark theme TikTok will select Dark mode by default.

Follow TikTok users

Following celebrities, popular TikTok account to get started. Following accounts to check the kind of videos others are creating is always a good idea. To follow a TikTok profile you can simply head to the search bar (discover) and type the name of the person. By clicking on discover you can also see videos what others — people you don’t follow — are creating and who have a good fan following on TikTok.

Ask friends to follow

Share your TikCode with friends on TikTok and ask them to follow you back. More the follower, more views for your TikTok video. Go to the Settings menu and click on TikCode option to share your unique profile code with friends and family members on TikTok.

Create TikTok videos

It’s easy. Now that you have setup your TikTok profile and followed users starting checking for hashtags, videos, challenges and more that are trending. Head to the discover bar and you can see all that’s trending that day. Pick one of the most trending videos and get ready to create a TikTok video.

Go to your profile and click on the ‘+’ option at the bottom middle that shows ‘Tap to create’. The app camera will enable, you can select the sound you want to use on your TikTokvideo by clicking on the ‘Sounds’ option at the top of the screen. Add effects, manage the speed, add filters, or enable beauty mode and get the frame ready.

Record the video by clicking on the red button in middle. You can enact the video as many times as you want until it’s perfect and you are satisfied with it.

After the recording is done click on Next option, add hashtags, description, set privacy settings and post the video. Adding hashtags is very important for your videos to get videos. Tip: You can add all the trending hashtags to get more visibility on the platform.

You can also upload recorded/edited videos on TikTok. The upload process is the same.

Select a good background

Videos will stand out only if you choose the right background and fame it well. Try to create TikTok videos is a bright, beautiful looking background that will make your video stand out from the crown. You can also make one corner of your house just to create TikTik videos.

Give your own touch

Don’t copy how others are enacting a certain video. Give your own touch to all videos to stand out from the crowd.

PRO tip: Create videos and post them on a regular basis to get recognised.

