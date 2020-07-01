UC browser banned in India but you can try these alternatives

List of the best mobile web browsers to replace UC Browser. (Image: Bloomberg) List of the best mobile web browsers to replace UC Browser. (Image: Bloomberg)

India has banned 59 Chinese apps in the country. The apps have been banned as Indian government believes they “pose a threat to sovereignty and security” of the country. The list includes many popular apps used by a massive number of Indians like TikTok and UC Browser.

UC Browser is one of the most popular mobile browser available on Android with over 50 crore downloads on the Google Play Store. Now that the ban is in place people using the UC Browser should be looking for alternatives to the mobile web browser.

Here is a list of the top five mobile web browsers that you can download on your smartphone to replace UC Browser.

Google Chrome

Google Chrome is one of the most widely used mobile web browsers on the Android operating system. The level of integration with the Android operating system is also very high considering both the browser and the operating system are made by Google.

Explained: Ban Of TikTok And Other Chinese Apps & Their Impact

If you use Google Chrome as your default browser on your desktop, you will also be able to sync all your settings, bookmarks, passwords and other information, with the help of your Gmail account.

Microsoft Edge

Microsoft Edge comes pre-installed with all Windows PC and is now available on the Google Play Store for everyone to download. With its latest update, Microsoft has now replaced its own browser engine in favour of the Chromium engine for its mobile version, just like the Edge desktop browser. The use of Chromium engine makes Edge as powerful and fast as Google Chrome. It also comes with features like the ability to block all third-party trackers, multi-device sync and more.

Also Read: Chinese apps banned: A look at the most popular ones, their business and reach in India

Opera

The Opera web browser is one of the well known web-browsers available across the globe. The browser beings a lot of its desktop version features for mobile users like a built-in VPN, a native ad-blocker, a personalised news feed, night mode and more. Some of these features like having a personalised news feed is similar to the UC browser, so you might feel at home, using this. Additionally, Opera is lighter when compared with Chrome, Edge and other mobile browsers in size and processes needed to run.

Also Read: China says concerned about India banning TikTok and 58 other Chinese apps

Firefox

USP of Firefox on desktop is the ability for users to download and install multiple add-ons like ad blockers, cookies remover and more. The company has a huge library of plugins that make using the browser much more friendly for people. The company has brought all of these features like plugins, multi-device sync, and the ability to send tabs between mobile and desktop, to the mobile version of the browser. The app interface is also quite clean and does not get in the way of your browsing experience.

Also Read: Impact of banning 59 Chinese apps, Nepal PM accuses India, PM Modi extends scheme

Bharat Browser

All of the web browsers listed above are made by large corporations like Google and Microsoft, and are used by millions of people. However, all of these browsers have been developed by non-Indian companies. If you want to use an Indian web browser to replace UC browser on your phone, you can opt for the Bharat Browser, developed by a Bengaluru-based startup BlueSky Inventions. The browser comes with features like real-time news updates in nine Indian languages, dedicated sections for videos and games, and more.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd