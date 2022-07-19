Twitter’s request to fast-track Elon Musk lawsuit gets court hearing

July 19, 2022 6:28:17 pm
A judge will hear arguments on Twitter Inc.’s request to fast-track its lawsuit against billionaire Elon Musk, as the social-media platform seeks to force him to complete his proposed $44 billion acquisition.
Lawyers for San Francisco-based Twitter say they need only four days to prove the world’s richest person must honor his agreement and pay $54.20 a share. The company filed suit last week, requesting a Sept. 19 start for the non-jury trial.
“The earliest possible trial date is imperative,” Twitter’s attorneys said in a court filing Monday. “This very public dispute harms Twitter with each passing day.”
Musk’s legal team said Twitter was unfairly pushing for a “warp speed” trial. The billionaire says Twitter violated the terms of the buyout deal by not turning over detailed information about so-called spam bot accounts within its system. The case requires a “forensic review and analysis of large swaths of data” about the bots along with other legal issues, Musk’s lawyers said in a filing, seeking a February trial date.
Subscriber Only Stories
Delaware Chancery Court Chief Judge Kathaleen St. J. McCormick will hear arguments from both sides on Tuesday. The judge, who moved the hearing to Zoom instead of in-person after testing positive for Covid-19, is expected to rule at the hearing in Wilmington, scheduled to last from 11am to 12:30pm.
Chancery judges in Delaware — the corporate home to more than half of U.S. public companies — are known for being able to parse through the legal thickets of complex merger and acquisition disputes more quickly than other US courts. Unlike some states where it can take several years to get a case to trial, Delaware Chancery Court generally moves quicker, with cases often argued within five or six seven months of being filed.
Musk backed out of the deal to buy the platform on July 8, saying in a regulatory filing Twitter made “misleading representations” over the number of bot accounts. Twitter also hasn’t “complied with its contractual obligations” to provide information about how to assess how prevalent the bots are on the social media service.”
Twitter countered that Musk is asking for information that “does not exist, has already been provided, or is the subject of requests only made recently.” The billionaire “refuses to honor his obligations to Twitter and its stockholders because the deal he signed no longer serves his personal interests,” Twitter said in the suit.
The case is Twitter v. Musk, 22-0613, Delaware Chancery Court (Wilmington).
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
In music and life, Bhupinder Singh was inimitable
How Chief Ministers' foreign trips are cleared, and by whomPremium
Latest News
Oppo Reno8 Pro vs OnePlus 10R vs Realme GT Neo 3 vs Moto Edge 30 Pro: Price, specs compared
Postponed Asian Games from September 23 to October 8 next year: OCA
With eye on patch-up, Shinde Sena rebels spare Uddhav, gun for Pawar
Gauahar Khan, Gulshan Devaiah and Pavan Malhotra to star in MX Player’s Shiksha Mandal
PCOD and diabetes: Understanding the link between the two conditions
Over 18% industries, commercial establishments found stealing electricity: Haryana power ministry
CBSE Class 10th, 12th Board Exams Latest Updates
Babar does a Basit Ali, almost. He was bowled around his legs, trying to pad away the left-arm spinner Jayasuriya
Victim trailer: Venkat Prabhu, PA Ranjith, Chimbudevan and Rajesh M unite for an anthology
Bombay HC seeks BMC response on Narayan Rane firm’s renewed application for Juhu bungalow regularisation
Karnataka HC denies bail to man who shared naval base pics with Pakistan’s ISI
Juvenile diabetes: Avoid these foods in your child’s diet plan