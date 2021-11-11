Twitter’s new update will show full-sized images

Twitter will now offer full-sized images on its platform. The update will get rid of the auto-cropping algorithm on its Android and iOS apps, which will allow users to view images in their entirety, on their timeline.

Now when you post images; you will see an accurate preview of the same, without any formatting. The company describes the full-size preview window by stating “what you see is what you get”.

Twitter confirmed the feature in a series of Tweets, while also describing the same. “A new kind of surprise: show off more of your pic when you Tweet a single image. Now available to everyone on Android and iOS –– how your image looks in the Tweet composer is how it will look on the timeline” Twitter stated as part of a tweet.

A new kind of surprise: show off more of your pic when you Tweet a single image. Now available to everyone on Android and iOS –– how your image looks in the Tweet composer is how it will look on the timeline. https://t.co/GTD4JGVXmY pic.twitter.com/u5X2kc8dzO — Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) May 5, 2021

In other news, Twitter recently confirmed that it is releasing a new feature that will allow hosts of its audio service Spaces to record and share chats with others. This feature will initially only be available to a limited number of Spaces Hosts on iOS (and all listeners on iOS and Android) and will later launch for everyone.

The new functionality will allow users who enter a Twitter Spaces late to replay the broadcast, provided the host has enabled recording.