scorecardresearch
Friday, Sep 30, 2022

Twitter’s first ever edited tweet is here: All you need to know

Twitter edit button: Check out the first ever edited tweet on the platform, posted by Twitter itself.

twitter blue, twitter edited tweet, edit tweet,Here's how the first edited tweet on the platform looks like. (Image Source: Twitter)

Twitter edit button: Twitter confirmed earlier this year that it was indeed working on a feature that would let users edit their tweets, The feature has been one that users of the micro-blogging platform have been asking for years and it seems Twitter is finally delivering on the same.

A new tweet posted yesterday by the Twitter Blue handle showcases the first ever edited tweet on the platform. The tweet was edited after it was posted and now demonstrates how users will see and be able to identify editable tweets.

Check out the tweet below.

As you can see, edited tweets will come with a small icon or badge that will indicate that the text in the tweet has been changed since it was posted. You will also be able to see the edit history of tweets that have been changed. To do this, users can simply click or tap on the ‘Last Edited’ line and see the ‘version history section.

Tweet editing is still not available for the general public and Twitter has mentioned previously that the feature will come to Twitter Blue users first. This will add the feature among a list of other exclusive features available to the premium Twitter Blue members, including the ability to undo tweets, ad-free articles and custom app icons.

Also Read |India porn ban: Government blocks 67 more websites, here’s the full list

Twitter Blue is yet to see a launch in India, but if you’re overseas in one of the supported regions for the feature, the service is available for $4.99 a month (about Rs 407.12)

In other news, Twitter is also reportedly adding videos on the platform in a TikTok-like fullscreen layout, similar to a number of other apps and services that have recently picked up on the trend, including Instagram and YouTube Shorts.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Shashi Tharoor: ‘I don’t think everyone who voted BJP in 2014...Premium
Shashi Tharoor: ‘I don’t think everyone who voted BJP in 2014...
Ahead of Centre’s ban, chorus from Sangh, affiliatesPremium
Ahead of Centre’s ban, chorus from Sangh, affiliates
Volatile INR still relatively stable; what now?Premium
Volatile INR still relatively stable; what now?
Hindu-Muslim violence in the UK: Revisiting LeicesterPremium
Hindu-Muslim violence in the UK: Revisiting Leicester

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 30-09-2022 at 12:45:59 pm
Next Story

Ahead of north London derby, Antonio Conte confirms he is ‘really happy’ at Spurs amid Juventus links

Explained Climate | A dedicated explained section focusing on science, environment and climate change.
Read here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Tech
Advertisement

Photos

Nokia 8210 4G, Nokia 2660 Flip: Check out the latest Nokia retro phones
Best of Express
Must Read
Advertisement
Sep 30: Latest News
Advertisement