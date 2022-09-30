Twitter’s first ever edited tweet is here: All you need to know

Twitter edit button: Twitter confirmed earlier this year that it was indeed working on a feature that would let users edit their tweets, The feature has been one that users of the micro-blogging platform have been asking for years and it seems Twitter is finally delivering on the same.

A new tweet posted yesterday by the Twitter Blue handle showcases the first ever edited tweet on the platform. The tweet was edited after it was posted and now demonstrates how users will see and be able to identify editable tweets.

Check out the tweet below.

hello this is a test to make sure the edit button works, we’ll let you know how it goes — Twitter Blue (@TwitterBlue) September 29, 2022

As you can see, edited tweets will come with a small icon or badge that will indicate that the text in the tweet has been changed since it was posted. You will also be able to see the edit history of tweets that have been changed. To do this, users can simply click or tap on the ‘Last Edited’ line and see the ‘version history section.

Tweet editing is still not available for the general public and Twitter has mentioned previously that the feature will come to Twitter Blue users first. This will add the feature among a list of other exclusive features available to the premium Twitter Blue members, including the ability to undo tweets, ad-free articles and custom app icons.

Twitter Blue is yet to see a launch in India, but if you’re overseas in one of the supported regions for the feature, the service is available for $4.99 a month (about Rs 407.12)

In other news, Twitter is also reportedly adding videos on the platform in a TikTok-like fullscreen layout, similar to a number of other apps and services that have recently picked up on the trend, including Instagram and YouTube Shorts.