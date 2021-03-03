Twitter’s Clubhouse-like Spaces feature comes to Android

Twitter on Tuesday said it is bringing its new audio chat room feature Spaces to Android. The social media giant has been publically testing Spaces for the past few months, but it’s been limited for iOS users. Twitter’s Spaces feature is aimed at the invite-only Clubhouse, an audio-only social media app that allows people to connect and talk.

Even though Twitter has expanded beta testing to devices running Android, the company isn’t proving full features just yet. For example, Android users won’t be able to create their own rooms yet, as per Twitter, but the company says that option will come soon. Twitter hasn’t confirmed when it plans to rollout Spaces to all Android users.

Android folks, our beta is growing! starting today you will be able to join and talk in any Space. SOON you’ll be able to create your own but we’re still working out some things. keep your 👀 out for live Spaces above your home tl — Spaces (@TwitterSpaces) March 2, 2021

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

The rise of Clubhouse is seen as a threat to Twitter, the microblogging platform with millions of active users. Launched in 2020 for iOS, Clubhouse is an audio-only app, where you can see “rooms” full of people discussing different topics. One can create a virtual room yourself or join other people where discussions are taking place. Conversations aren’t recorded, but one catch up live discussions as they happen. In recent months, the popularity of Clubhouse shot straight through the roof. Elon Musk, Kanye West, Oprah, Drake and Bill Gates are using Clubhouse.

Twitter describes Spaces as a “place to come together, built around the voices of the people using Twitter, your Twitter community”. Like Clubhouse, Twitter’s audio-chat feature allows users to listen to interesting live conversations on various topics.

At present, the invite-only Clubhouse app has gained a massive fan following on iOS but it lacks an Android app. With the announcement to bring Spaces to Android, Twitter clearly understands the need to launch its audio-based feature to Android users. After all, Google’s Android is the world’s most popular mobile operating system with billions of users worldwide.