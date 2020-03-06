Twitter you’re late; these apps had ‘Fleets’ a long time back

Twitter is testing out a new Fleet feature: But these other apps had ‘Fleets’ a long time back (Image source: AP) Twitter is testing out a new Fleet feature: But these other apps had ‘Fleets’ a long time back (Image source: AP)

While everyone is asking Twitter to bring the edit option, the micro-blogging platform is holding and seems to have a different plan in mind. It’s testing a new feature called “fleets” — which is its own version of Stories. Fleets work just like Facebook, Snapchat, and Instagram Stories that disappear after 24 hours. With this feature Twitter wants users to share their “fleeting” thoughts which can’t be tweeted or publically talked about.

Twitter product head Kayvon Beykpour announced that the Fleets feature is being tested in Brazil right now. He said, “We’ve been listening to this feedback and working to create new capabilities that address some of the anxieties that hold people back from talking on Twitter.”

Unlike Tweets, Fleets disappear after 24 hours and don’t get retweets, likes, or public replies. People can only react to fleets with DMs. To view Fleets, Twitter users will have to visit the user profile as they won’t show up on the timeline. Fleets can be viewed by tapping on profile photo similar to how Instagram Stories work.

Fleets is a good feature to improve user experience, but it isn’t the first time that we have heard about auto disappearing messages. This is nothing new and we have come across and used Fleets like feature before in several other apps. Here’s a list:

Snapchat

Snapchat was the first one to introduce auto disappearing posts feature. Snapchat called it Stories. The posts shared as stories disappear within 24 hours of posting. Stories will be visible to friends and they will be able to comment on it. However, unlike regular posts, comments/messages will be shared as a personal message and no one else will be able to read them. To post a photo as a Story Snapchat users will just need to upload photo, add filters if needed and click on send to share it with friends.

Facebook

Facebook Stories is inspired by Snapchat Stories and works in a similar manner. Users can post Stories that will be visible only to people added to the friend list. Users will be able to share photos, music, boomerang as well as videos in Stories. Friends can like and comment on Stories but that will be sent to the user as a personal message. Facebook has added several new features to Stories recently like a Poll option, GIFs, location and many more. It allows users to add stickers to the Story as well.

Instagram

Instagram keeps adding new features to Stories. Recently, the photo-sharing app added a collage feature called Layout that allows users to add more than one picture in a single story. The Stories on Instagram work in a similar way as the Facebook Stories. Of course, both belong to the same parent company after all.

To share Story users will need to click on the Stories section at the top of the Instagram app and select the photo or video or music to be shared. Users can also create boomerang, superzoom videos and more directly using the Instagram camera. After uploading the file Instagram allows users to add stickers, poll, questions, GIFS and more to the photo or video and click on Send option to share Stories with followers.

WhatsApp

WhatsApp has Status, which is the equivalent of Stories. A couple of years ago the Facebook-owned messaging platform added a “Status” option where users can upload photos and videos and only contacts will be able to see them. Users will just need to click on Status option, upload the photo or video, add text or emoji if need and click on the send option. Any response to the status will come as a personal message.

Waiting for Fleets?

The Twitter Fleets feature is currently being tested in Brazil and eventually should be rolled out to everyone later in the year. No specific launch timelines as of now. With Fleets, Twitter is hoping “it can help people share the fleeting thoughts that they would have been unlikely to Tweet. This is a substantial change to Twitter, so we are excited to learn by testing it (starting with the rollout today in Brazil) and seeing how our customers use it.”

