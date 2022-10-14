scorecardresearch
Friday, Oct 14, 2022

Twitter will soon let you control who can mention you in tweets

Twitter: An upcoming feature will let Twitter users control mentions, allowing either followers, or any Twitter user to mention them.

Twitter, Twitter mentionsThe new feature will add another layer of privacy for Twitter users. (Image Source: Reuters)

Twitter is working on a new feature that will allow users to control who can mention them in their own tweets or on comments on other tweets. The feature was first spotted by app researcher Jane Manchun Wong, who has also given us a glimpse into other Twitter features ahead of their release in the past.

With the new feature users will be able to choose if anyone can mention them in tweets or if only followers can. This comes in addition to the setting that allows users to completely block out others users from mentioning them in their tweets.  The feature will come as a toggle in the Twitter settings and will appear as seen in the tweet below.

As a report by The Verge points out, this is not the first time Twitter has introduced a feature to limit interaction with other users on the platform. The micro-blogging app also had an update in 2020 where it launched a feature that allowed users to control who could reply to a tweet. If a user wanted to, they could allow replies to be open for only followers or people who are been mentioned in the tweet itself.

Twitter also announced Twitter Circles earlier this year, letting users limit the reach of their tweet to only a small ‘circle’ of Twitter users rather than their entire audience. This allowed users to share more certain updates like more personal ones only with relevant users, without involving other followers.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Toxic solvent, dodgy tests, gaps in data: Behind Maiden Pharma banPremium
Toxic solvent, dodgy tests, gaps in data: Behind Maiden Pharma ban
Why safe haven gold isn’t shining — but why you need not give up on itPremium
Why safe haven gold isn’t shining — but why you need not give up on it
RSS flagging Modi government’s failures reveals anxiety and discont...Premium
RSS flagging Modi government’s failures reveals anxiety and discont...
Mission Karmyogi: An attempt to change the face of civil servicesPremium
Mission Karmyogi: An attempt to change the face of civil services

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 14-10-2022 at 03:38:47 pm
Next Story

Tamil Nadu: Virat Kohli fan murders friend for talking ill of RCB, held

Explained Climate | A dedicated explained section focusing on science, environment and climate change.
Read here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Tech
Advertisement

Photos

Photos: NASA and SpaceX’s historic Crew-5 launch to International Space Station
Best of Express
Must Read
Advertisement
Oct 14: Latest News
Advertisement