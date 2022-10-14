Twitter will soon let you control who can mention you in tweets

Twitter is working on a new feature that will allow users to control who can mention them in their own tweets or on comments on other tweets. The feature was first spotted by app researcher Jane Manchun Wong, who has also given us a glimpse into other Twitter features ahead of their release in the past.

With the new feature users will be able to choose if anyone can mention them in tweets or if only followers can. This comes in addition to the setting that allows users to completely block out others users from mentioning them in their tweets. The feature will come as a toggle in the Twitter settings and will appear as seen in the tweet below.

Twitter is working on letting you control who can mention you on Twitter pic.twitter.com/UemMCGcy70 — Jane Manchun Wong (@wongmjane) October 13, 2022

As a report by The Verge points out, this is not the first time Twitter has introduced a feature to limit interaction with other users on the platform. The micro-blogging app also had an update in 2020 where it launched a feature that allowed users to control who could reply to a tweet. If a user wanted to, they could allow replies to be open for only followers or people who are been mentioned in the tweet itself.

Twitter also announced Twitter Circles earlier this year, letting users limit the reach of their tweet to only a small ‘circle’ of Twitter users rather than their entire audience. This allowed users to share more certain updates like more personal ones only with relevant users, without involving other followers.