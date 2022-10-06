Twitter will now let users combine videos, GIFs and photos in a single tweet

Twitter recently announced that it will be rolling out a new feature that lets users combine, photos, videos and GIFs in a single tweet. Up until now, users could share either an image or a video or a GIF in every tweet.

Earlier this year, the ability to post multiple media in a tweet was spotted by the reverse engineer Alessandro Paluzzi, with a report by TechCrunch later confirming that such a feature was indeed under development.

If you are interested in trying out the new feature, just tap on the photo icon on the tweet composer screen and add the media you want. Once done, you will be able to add more media to the tweet.

Get ready to mix it up with visuals on Twitter. You can now add a combination of media to your Tweet on Android and iOS. That means you can include a photo, GIF, and video (or two!) all in the same Tweet. Tap the photo icon in the Tweet composer to start mixing your media. pic.twitter.com/9D1cCzjtmI — Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) October 5, 2022

Depending on the number of media you add to a tweet, the added media will show up in different ways. Suppose you add an image and a video, you will see that the attached media will line up side by side.

If you add more than two media, say an image, a video and a GIF, it will then re-arrange itself in a grid-like format. But it looks like Twitter is currently allowing users to mix and match up to four media files only.

Apart from the ability to share multiple media files in a single tweet, Twitter recently started rolling out Instagram Reels-style vertical video experience to iOS users with the tweet editing feature going live for Twitter Blue subscribers in select regions.