Twitter will hand over @POTUS account to Biden on Jan 20: NY Post

Saturday, November 21, 2020
Twitter Inc will hand over the official US president's @POTUS account to President-elect Joe Biden on Inauguration Day.

By: Bloomberg | November 21, 2020 3:41:44 pm
"Twitter is actively preparing to support the transition of White House institutional Twitter accounts on Jan 20," a Twitter spokesman told the Post on Friday.

Twitter Inc will hand over the official US president’s @POTUS account to President-elect Joe Biden on Inauguration Day, even if Donald Trump refuses to concede, the New York Post reported, citing a spokesman.

* “Twitter is actively preparing to support the transition of White House institutional Twitter accounts on Jan 20,” a Twitter spokesman told the Post on Friday.

* Other government accounts such as @VP, @FLOTUS, @whitehouse will also be handed over to the Biden administration.

