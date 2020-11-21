Twitter will hand over @POTUS account to Biden on Jan 20: NY Post

By: Bloomberg | November 21, 2020 3:41:44 pm
Twitter Inc will hand over the official US president’s @POTUS account to President-elect Joe Biden on Inauguration Day, even if Donald Trump refuses to concede, the New York Post reported, citing a spokesman.
* “Twitter is actively preparing to support the transition of White House institutional Twitter accounts on Jan 20,” a Twitter spokesman told the Post on Friday.
* Other government accounts such as @VP, @FLOTUS, @whitehouse will also be handed over to the Biden administration.
