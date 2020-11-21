Twitter will hand over @POTUS account to Biden on Jan 20: NY Post

“Twitter is actively preparing to support the transition of White House institutional Twitter accounts on Jan 20,” a Twitter spokesman told the Post on Friday. (Image: Bloomberg)

Twitter Inc will hand over the official US president’s @POTUS account to President-elect Joe Biden on Inauguration Day, even if Donald Trump refuses to concede, the New York Post reported, citing a spokesman.

* “Twitter is actively preparing to support the transition of White House institutional Twitter accounts on Jan 20,” a Twitter spokesman told the Post on Friday.

* Other government accounts such as @VP, @FLOTUS, @whitehouse will also be handed over to the Biden administration.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.