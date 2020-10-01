Twitter was down globally; users failed to tweet, check feed

The issue seems to be wide ranging with outages showing up mainly in the US, Japan, India, the UK and more, according to the DownDetector outage map. (Image: Bloomberg)

Twitter was down for some users a while back but it seems to be back now for a few of them while some still face issues in logging into the site. The issue reportedly was faced by users worldwide including India.

The social media site is used by millions of users every day and with the service down it surely caused chaos among them. Users took to websites like DownDetector to complain that they couldn’t access the platform, failed to tweet or check the feed.

According to DownDetector the service has resumed for some users, but the issue still persists for a few. The tracking website states that 47 per cent users are still facing issues out of which 40 per cent are having issues in accessing the Twitter Android app and 12 per cent are having issues in accessing the iOS app.

The issue seems to have hit users mostly in the US, Japan, India, the UK and more, the DownDetector outage map shows. 7:30 PM IST was the peak of the issue with 4,355 users reporting the service to be down, since then the number of reports have lowered. Some of our colleagues are still facing issues at accessing the social media site. Users have also taken to other social media platforms to report about the outage.

Twitter has not issued a statement on the matter as of now. We will update this space if the social media platform updates on the matter.

The last time Twitter faced similar issues was back on September 13. Recently, we have seen Google’s and Microsoft’s services go down and users couldn’t access the platforms for hours together.

