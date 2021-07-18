Twitter Voice Tweets: What they are and how to use them

Check out how to use voice tweets on Twitter. (File)

Twitter added the ability to attach audio clips with tweets for iOS users back in 2020 for a limited audience. The platform is now expanding the service to more iOS users. Voice Tweets are a creative way to express yourself on the micro-blogging platform that limits you to 280 characters. “Sometimes 280 characters aren’t enough and some conversational nuances are lost in translation,” Twitter said.

The feature will help users share more emotion with their tweets compared to plain text, offering what Twitter calls a “more human touch” to tweets. Voice Tweets will also help the visually impaired gain access to tweets or even tweeting their own hearts out. It is also a more convenient way to tweet for people who simply find it difficult to type out tweets. Here’s how to use the feature.

Twitter Voice Tweets: How to use?

While creating a new tweet, look for the waveform icon to select Voice Tweets and tap on the record button to begin recording. Each voice tweet captures up to 140 seconds of audio and should you cross that limit, Twitter will create a new thread and begin recording a second audio clip.

You can also attach voice tweets to regular text tweets either to add more context or as a means for the visually impaired to listen to your tweet.

How to listen to a Voice Tweet?

While scrolling through your feed, Voice Tweets will be easy to spot as they will show up as audio clips with the background showing the sharer. Tapping the Play button on these tweets will play the recorded audio.

On iOS devices, a player dock will also appear allowing users to listen to audio-based tweets while continuing to scroll through their feeds.