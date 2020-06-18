Twitter introduces a new way to tweet; just speak, record and tweet

Speak, record and Tweet: Twitter brings voice tweet to add “human touch” Speak, record and Tweet: Twitter brings voice tweet to add “human touch”

After Fleets Twitter now introduces another new interesting feature that lets you tweet using your voice. It’s simple, with this new feature you will be able to speak what you wish to tweet and share with your followers. The social media giant has been testing the feature for a while now and starting Wednesday rolled out for iOS users worldwide. No words on when the feature will be available for Android users out there.

Announcing the feature Twitter noted in its blog post, “Over the years, photos, videos, gifs, and extra characters have allowed you to add your own flair and personality to your conversations. But sometimes 280 characters aren’t enough and some conversational nuances are lost in translation. So starting today, we’re testing a new feature that will add a more human touch to the way we use Twitter – your very own voice.”

To start with tweeting with your voice is simple, all you will need to do is open the Tweet composer and tap the new icon with wavelengths right next to the camera icon. After clicking you will be able to see your profile photo with the record button at the bottom. Tap on the record your voice option and start recording the tweet you wish to share with all your followers.

Notably, Twitter voice comes with a time limit. Each voice Tweet captures up to 140 seconds of audio. However, if you wish to speak more, you can keep talking and once the time limit reached for a Tweet, a new voice Tweet starts automatically to create a thread.

Once you are done with recording the tweet just click on Done option to end your recording and go back to the composer screen to Tweet.

After posting all your followers will be able to see your voice Tweet on their timeline. To listen to voice tweet you will just need to tap the image.

“On iOS only, playback will start in a new window docked at the bottom of your timeline and you can listen as you scroll. You can also keep listening while doing other things on your phone or on the go,” Twitter noted in its blog post.

As far as the availability of the feature is concerned it is available to a limited group of people on Twitter for iOS right now. The social media platform has confirmed that the feature will reach all iOS users in the coming weeks. Whether on iOS or not everyone will be able to see or hear to voice tweets and also reply to them.

