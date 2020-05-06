Twitter wants you to rethink before getting offensive to other users (Express photo: Anuj Bhatia) Twitter wants you to rethink before getting offensive to other users (Express photo: Anuj Bhatia)

Twitter has been warning users to think before sending out a tweet every time and use the platform diligently for a very long time. The social media platform is keeping extremely busy taking down tweets from the platforms that don’t match up to the hate speech policies and community guidelines. With the aim to make Twitter a safer platform for users the company is now testing out a feature with select users that will warn them before they send out an offensive response to a tweet.

Twitter said that it is testing the feature with very selective iOS users for the time being. The feature is basically aimed at encouraging users to avoid the usage of inflammatory language towards someone that can escalate feuds on the platform. Here’s how you can delete Twitter if you’re tired of it.

“When things get heated, you may say things you don’t mean. To let you rethink a reply, we’re running a limited experiment on iOS with a prompt that gives you the option to revise your reply before it’s published if it uses language that could be harmful,” Twitter revealed on Tuesday. No information on when or whether the feature will be rolled out to all users.

The approach is pretty similar to what Instagram has been doing lately. The Facebook-owned photo-sharing application now warns users before they post a photo caption that’s offensive and doesn’t meet its guidelines. Whenever you post a caption that Instagram finds offensive it will show a prompt “looks similar to others that have been reported.” You can change the caption to make it suited to the platform’s guidelines.

Twitter in its hate speech policy states “People are allowed to post content, including potentially inflammatory content, as long as they’re not violating the Twitter Rules.” Some tips to user Twitter diligently.

With this new feature in testing, Twitter is basically warning users to think before posting something offensive on the platform. This new experiment appears to be for posts that Twitter won’t remove or ban otherwise. Despite the prompt users can still go ahead and post what they want and ignore Twitter’s warning, but with a little nudge. Twitter possibly thinks that if not all some users will take the prompt seriously and reconsider their words.

