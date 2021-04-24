Twitter users could soon be able to tip their favourite accounts

scorecardresearch
Saturday, April 24, 2021
By: Tech Desk | Mumbai
Updated: April 24, 2021 3:39:41 pm
Twitter, Twitter Logo, Twitter Tip,The Twitter tip jar will appear next to the Edit Profile button. (File)

Twitter was expected to launch a new tip-jar feature for its audio-only Spaces platform. The company later confirmed the addition of the feature, but now, Twitter wants to add a tip button to individual profiles as well. A new button hidden in the Twitter app, suggests the feature could be just around the corner.

Jane Manchun Wong, Researcher at The Verge revealed the tip jar button that is reportedly under testing right now ahead of a complete rollout. Just like the tip jar on Twitter Spaces, the new tip button will be integrated with a number of popular payment portals to allow users to easily send money to others.

Check out the tweet below.

These supported platforms include Bandcamp, Patreon, PayPal, Venmo and Cash App. Twitter could later add other payment options as well. The tip button can currently be found next to the ‘Edit Profile’ button.

While the button doesn’t indicate a confirmed rollout of the feature, this is highly likely with Twitter introducing another feature called Super Follow. Super Follow will allow users to pay for exclusive tweets, fleets and other content.

Super Following also shows the icons and text in black unlike the app’s classic blue colour when you take a screenshot. However, Super Follow itself has not been launched for the public yet. The rollout of the two features could also possibly happen around the same time.

