Twitter update fixes auto-scrolling bug on iOS app

Twitter has rolled out an update that will bring along a fix for the auto-scrolling issue on the iOS devices. The v8.1.5 update for the iOS fixes automatic scrolling bug which was restricting iPhone or iPad users to read tweets in peace.

Advertising

Several users reported about the auto-scrolling issue after which Twitter acknowledged that its iOS app is plagued with an automatic scrolling bug. The update is out now and if you haven’t received it yet, it must be on its way. Users can also head to the App Store to manually check for the new v8.1.5 update.

“A fix for the auto-scrolling bug is rolling out now! Thanks for your patience while we worked on this. Please update your iOS app to version 8.1.5 when it becomes available for you,” the company confirmed in a tweet from its support handle.

The Twitter Support account had confirmed yesterday that they have taken cognisance of the matter and working on a fix. “We know your timeline auto-scrolling on iOS is frustrating and we’re sorry for the inconvenience. We’re working on fixing this now. Thanks for sticking with us,” it said. The auto-scrolling issue was reported only by iOS app users and Android users haven’t reported facing any such issue.

Advertising

Earlier, Twitter had announced that it will be launching a filter that will hide unwanted direct messages or DMs, thereby providing a new tool to prevent abuse. DMs from the people you don’t follow will be routed to a secondary folder, making it easier to escape unwanted messages flooding in the inbox.

The micro-blogging site had informed in August this year that it is working on such a feature. It announced in October that the new DM filter is available for Twitter on iOS, Android, and web.