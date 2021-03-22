Twitter reportedly working on ‘undo tweet’ feature for paid subscribers

Twitter is apparently working on an “undo tweet” feature that will let users undo their tweets if they spot an error or typo. The upcoming feature will be made available or only paid users of the platform. The undo option will be available only for a limited duration once the tweet has been posted.

The undo tweet feature was first spotted by the developer Jane Machun Wong. She shared the screenshot of the app which says “Undo Tweet” under “Feature Settings”. Earlier this month, she also potted a GIF showing the timer for the undo button once the tweet is posted on the timeline. The short window is similar to the one on Gmail once the mail is sent.

Check out the tweet below

Twitter is working on app subscription for paid features like “Undo Tweet” https://t.co/CrqnzIPcOH pic.twitter.com/Ct16Gk2RL1 — Jane Manchun Wong (@wongmjane) March 19, 2021

As per a report by CNET, Twitter has confirmed that it is testing the new feature. However, we don’t know whether it has been tested worldwide or in specific regions.

This feature is set to come in handy as people sometimes forget to double-check spellings or figures at the time of posting. It is only later they discover that there is a mistake in the tweet. People often get trolled for the mistakes in their tweets even when it is just a typographical error.

Earlier this year, Twitter also announced the Super Follow feature at the virtual analyst event which allows users to earn money from their followers from exclusive tweets and other content. In addition, subscribers will also get “subscriber-only newsletters,” and a “supporter badge”. The Super Follow subscription will cost $.4.99 (Rs 360 approximately) as per screenshots posted by the social media giant.